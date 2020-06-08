Chandigarh administrator releases comic by Panjab University, PGIMER to unlock potential of children

Chandigarh administrator VP Singh Badnore (centre) during the release of comic book, Heroes of Lockdown, made by PU, PGIMER. (HT PHOTO)

A comic aimed towards unlocking the potential of children during the Covid-19 lockdown, made by faculty members of Panjab University and PGIMER, was released by Chandigarh administrator VP Singh Badnore on Monday.

The comic, Heroes of Lockdown, part three of the information education and communication (IEC) comic series Kids, Vaayu and Corona, has been jointly prepared by Suman Mor of PU’s department of environment studies and Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, additional professor of environment health at PGIMER.

While releasing the comic, Bandore said that in the current scenario, concerns of children should be addressed on time to avoid any panic among them.

Mandeep Singh Brar, deputy commissioner of Chandigarh said, “Providing information to children in the form of comics is a good step.”

Key topics covered in comics include proper hand washing steps, use of homemade cloth masks, teaching social distancing, motivation for kids, procedures for online study and useful links including eVIDYA of MHRD.

“This comic also educates kids about government apps. Children are also educated to take care of the elderly at home or away from home. This comic also educates on the PM-CARES fund and use of Aarogaya Setu app,” Khaiwal said.