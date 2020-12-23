Sections
Chandigarh admn considering night curfew ahead of New Year’s Eve

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore decided to wait and watch the situation for a few more days before taking a final call

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 23:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Concerned over another wave of Covid-19 pandemic hitting the city in the wake of a new strain of virus discovered in the UK, the Chandigarh administration is deliberating upon imposing night curfew ahead of New Year’s Eve.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said: “Midnight celebration parties may compromise Covid protocol and spread infection.”

In the Covid-19 review meeting held on Wednesday, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore decided to wait and watch the situation for a few more days before taking a final call.

The night curfew might be imposed after Christmas, from 10pm to 6am, said another senior official, on the condition of anonymity. “Residents have to be extremely careful about the second wave of Covid-19 coming through persons returning from abroad. The new strain is extremely infectious,” he said.

The administrator also decided to keep apni mandis closed for now, particularly in view of the new risk. The decision will be reviewed in the first week of January.

