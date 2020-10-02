Chandigarh admn earmarks 20 new micro-containment zones in city

The UT also removed restrictions from seven micro-containment zones in the city on Thursday

The UT administration on Thursday declared 20 more micro-containment zones in the city. On the recommendations of the committees of the affected areas, UT adviser Manoj Parida issued orders to declare parts of Sector 7, 15, 20, 22, 23, 27, 28, 37-B, 37-C, 38-D, 40-A, 40-D, 47, 63, and Mauli Complex as micro-containment zones.

Earlier, 24 affected areas were declared as micro-containment zones on September 24; 27 on September 16, and 24 on September 8.

Meanwhile, the UT also removed restrictions from seven micro-containment zones in the city on Thursday.

Satish Kumar Jain, SDM (South), said restrictions had been removed from houses in Sector 32, Sector 41-A, Sector 37 –A, Sector 38-D, Sector 44, Sector 35-A and Sector 52.

Jain said as per the protocol, the restrictions in the micro-containment zones were continued for 14 days from the last reported positive case.

Admn on quarantine leave for employees

On Thursday the administration clarified that employees who have tested positive or their houses are within the containment zone, will be granted quarantine leave for maximum 30 days. Beyond it, the employee will be granted ordinary leave.

The contractual and outsourced staff, daily wager and consultants will also be paid salary, consultancy fee and honorarium without any deduction for their absence from work in such cases.

Cinema halls in city to open from Oct 15

Cinema halls and multiplexes will be allowed to open in the city from October 15, after a gap of more than seven months.

The UT administration will be following the ‘Unlock 5’ guidelines issued by the Union home ministry, which mandated opening of cinema halls at 50% capacity from the said date. A decision to this effect was taken by the administration on Thursday.

The standard operating procedure (SOP) for opening of cinemas will be issued by information & broadcasting ministry. Business to Business (B2B) exhibitions will be permitted to open, for which, SOP will be issued by the department of commerce. Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be allowed to open, for which the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by ministry of youth affairs & sports. The SOP for entertainment parks and similar places will be issued by the Union health ministry.