Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh admn extends retirees’ stay at govt houses till May 31

Chandigarh admn extends retirees’ stay at govt houses till May 31

It has also been decided that no penal rent will be charged for March 1 to May 31 from employees who are unable to vacate their official residences

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In a relief to employees living in government houses, the UT administration has decided to consider the period from March 1 to May 31 as Dies Non (which does not count for legal purposes) in respect of the allottees or occupants. It means that this period will not be counted for eviction or entry.

It has also been decided that no penal rent will be charged for the period from employees who are unable to vacate their official residences. The usual house vacation or occupation period has also been accordingly extended.

The move will particularly help more than 200 UT administration and municipal corporation employees who retired on March 31.

An official spokesperson said, “Covid-19 has been declared a pandemic by World Health Organization (WHO) and to control its spread, a nationwide lockdown has been imposed. Furthermore, the Chandigarh administration had imposed curfew to prevent the spread of the infection. Many allottees could not move in or vacate their houses due to lockdown.”



Balwinder Singh, president of Subordinate Services Federation, Chandigarh administration, and Municipal Corporation Employee Union, said, “The administration has taken the right step. However, they should have extended it till December 31.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

58-year-old Covid-19 patient dies outside Thane hospital waiting for ICU bed
May 23, 2020 00:06 IST
In highest single-day spike, 150 policemen test positive
May 23, 2020 00:06 IST
Muslims offer ‘Juma Alvida’ prayer at home in Agra, Aligarh
May 23, 2020 00:04 IST
Sukhbir seeks CBI probe into ‘multi-thousand crore scam’ in Centre-sent relief material
May 23, 2020 00:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.