Chandigarh admn faltered on demarcating Bapu Dham containment, buffer zone: WHO report

Chandigarh, India May 01, 2020: View of Bapudham Colony, Sector 26 a sealed area as more positive case found today morning during extended nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus at in Chandigarh on Friday May, 01, 2020.Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times

While appreciating the initiatives taken by the UT administration in the Bapu Dham Colony containment zones, the WHO, in a report submitted with administration also highlighted the lapses related to demarcation of containment zones, sampling, data analysis and screening.

WHO consultant Dr Srinivasan Selvamani presented the Bapu Dham epidemiological study to Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore on Wednesday.

WHERE UT LAPSED

The report states, “Demarcation of containment and buffer zones in Bapu Dham Colony was not done as per the guidelines of Government of India hence there was no delineation of activities conducted in these zones.”

Daily screening of population (part or complete) was not conducted to detect positive cases and no provision for on-site sampling was made by the UT administration, the report stated.

The report also said there was no data analysis for action and feedback. “The administration did not carry out stratification of data of the positive cases and contacts for better understanding of the chain of transmission and guiding decision,” the report pointed out.

WHERE UT GAINED

The report appreciated the timely action of the administration in containing the spread of infection in the colony. The administration’s efforts for aggressive contact tracing and quarantine of contacts were cited as the best practice, which could be imitated by other states and UTs.

The administration’s imposition of strict perimeter control, setting up of Rapid Response Teams and involvement of Civil Defence as a part of containment strategy was highlighted as ‘good work’.

The report also appreciated the setting up a local dispensary and intensive sanitisation operation done by the municipal corporation.

The report praised deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar for involving volunteers for counselling and motivating people. They acted as a link between the community and the administration, the report stated.

The report appreciated the administration in ensuring regular supply of essential commodities, including milk and vegetables at doorsteps. “Another innovation was availability of mobile ATM vans and supply of medicines through Rogi Kalayan Samiti,” the report stated.

RECOMMENDATIONS

The WHO representative advised, “As pockets of Bapu Dham continue to open and the threat of reemergence continues globally, nationally and in Chandigarh, surveillance will play an important role in identifying the early re-emergence of cases in the community. “Since active house-to-house screening is not a feasible option, there is a need to strengthen passive surveillance and reporting,” the report suggested.