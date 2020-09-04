Chandigarh admn forms single-member Police Reforms Commission

With an aim to reform the overall police structure and its functioning in the Union territory, the Chandigarh administration has constituted a single-member Police Reforms Commission.

Kanwar Bahadur Singh (retired IPS), who was IGP-cum-ADC to Governor of Punjab has been appointed as member of Police Reforms Commission. He retired on August 31.

Significantly, the decision came in pursuance of the, “broad mandate of the Supreme Court in its September 22, 2006, judgment titled ‘Prakash Singh and Others versus Union of India,” stated the order issued by the UT home secretary Arun Gupta.

On the mandate of the commission, the order reads, “The commission will suggest measures to improve police infrastructure, upgrade police functioning, that is, investigation, prosecution, forensic, intelligence, training etc in Chandigarh. It will identify shortage of manpower, if any, and recommend necessary manpower required in terms of police-public ratio.”

The commission will give suggestions in the recruitment system, training and skill enhancement techniques and to develop a mechanism to deal with public grievances in respect of the police department. It will further recommend upgradation of police telecommunication network, improvement of intelligence gathering techniques, provision of police housing facilities and other welfare measures, stated the order.

“The single-member Police Reforms Commission will be paid an honorarium of ₹1 lakh to be charged from police’s sanctioned budget,” the order reads.

The commission will submit its report within a period of three months from the date of notification of its constitution. The Director General of Police will provide the necessary secretariat assistance office etc. to the commission, it added.