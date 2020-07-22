Chandigarh admn gets ₹89.07 crore from MHRD to improve education sector

Sections
Updated: Jul 22, 2020 23:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has received Rs 89.07 crore from the ministry of human resource development (MHRD) for elementary, secondary and senior secondary schools and teachers’ education.

From this, Rs 83.58 crore is for elementary level, Rs 5.25 crore for secondary and senior secondary education and Rs 24.5 lakh for teachers’ education.

The funds received will be utilised on Right to Education (RTE), salary of teachers, gender and equity, inclusive education, quality interventions, vocational education and sports and physical education.

Rubinderjeet Singh Brar, director of school education, Chandigarh, said, “Now we have enough funds to utilise for various areas in school education.”



The main test of Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), which was scheduled for April/May 2021, has been postponed to 2022. The filed trial was to be conducted this year for selected students and the final test was scheduled for next year.

The school education department has listed some suggestions that will be followed for PISA preparedness during the session.

