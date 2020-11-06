Sections
Chandigarh admn imposes stock limit on onion traders to contain prices

Food supplies and consumer affair department ordered that dealers including wholesalers, distributing agents, and selling agents can stock up to 25 MT while retailers can store up to 5 MT

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 23:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The stock limits have been issued following orders of the (HT FILE)

To contain the rising onion prices, the UT administration on Friday imposed stock holding limits on onions with immediate effect till December 31.

Food supplies and consumer affair department ordered that dealers including wholesalers, distributing agents, and selling agents can stock up to 25 metric tonnes (MT) while retailers can store up to 5 MT.

The stock limits have been issued following orders of the ministry of consumer affairs, food, and public distribution, and in concurrence of the Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits, and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (Second Amendment) Order, 2020.

The order, however, will not apply to government agencies. Also, any importer (wholesaler, retailer, or dealer) will be exempted for the imported stock of onions.

