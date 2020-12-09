Chandigarh admn ready to increase wards, invites objections

The delimitation exercise is being taken up after nearly 14 years. (HT Photo )

The UT administration on Wednesday notified a draft notification regarding increasing the number of municipal corporation wards from 26 to 35.

The administration has sought objections from the general public and other stakeholders within seven days, after which it will issue the final notification.

The delimitation exercise is being taken up after nearly 14 years. The last delimitation of the wards was done in 2006 on the basis of the 2001 census. While the process was also initiated in 2015, it was not completed as the issue of including all villages in the MC was still pending.

Delimitation committee deputy commissioner-cum-chairperson Mandip Singh Brar said, “Delimitation has been done to ensure equitable distribution of population in all wards in view of the addition of 13 new villages under the MC’s jurisdiction. The legal basis of the exercise is the 2011 census. We have also referred to the city’s latest electoral data.”

In the wake of councillors and political parties’ long-standing demand of ensuring a homogenous electorate in wards, the delimitation committee has tried to keep urban areas and rural areas in different wards. “We have tried to keep the sanctity of the nature of the population as much as possible. But, with only data of an entire sector available in the 2011 census, splitting a sector’s population was not possible,” said Brar.

Keeping urban character intact

At present, there are 26 wards in the MC that cover urban sectors and nine villages. The process has become crucial in the wake of addition of 13 new villages under the MC’s jurisdiction.

The villages that were merged with the MC last year include Bahlana, Raipur Khurd, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra, Daria, Mauli Jagran, Kishangarh, Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Sarangpur and Dhanas. These villages have a population of over 50,000.

“The wards do not have a uniform population. This is being corrected through the latest delimitation process. In order to keep the urban character of the city intact, the population in some wards will still be higher than others,” said a senior UT official.

Key election year

The delimitation exercise is all the more important with the MC elections less than a year away. With jurisdiction of most of wards changing, many of the existing councillors will see their wards break up.

The Congress has criticised the administration’s handling of the delimitation process as ‘high-handed’. Pradeep Chhabra, the president of the party’s Chandigarh chapter, said, “The administration did not involve political parties in the process. They should have called an all-party meeting before issuing the draft notification.”

On objections being sought by the administration, Chhabra, said, “Seeking objections is a mere formality. We can also approach the courts challenging the final notification.” At present, the Congress has five councillors in the house.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also plans to submit its objections in a couple of days. Convener Prem Garg said, “We want a uniform population in all wards. The continuity of the wards should also be maintained. AAP will contest from all seats in the MC election.”

BJP general secretary Chander Shekhar, said, “We will study the notification and take a decision thereafter.” BJP currently has 20 councillors in the house.