Chandigarh admn recommends former CJI’s son as public prosecutor in HC

The Chandigarh administration has recommended the name of Ashu Mohan Punchhi, son of former Chief Justice of India MM Punchhi, as its next public prosecutor in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Communication in this regard was sent to the high court (HC) administration on June 2. Punchhi practises in civil as well as criminal matters in the HC. If approved, he will replace senior advocate RS Rai, who has been at the helm for nearly a decade now. As per rules, the name is recommended by the UT administration, but the final nod is given by the HC administration.

Rai had resigned in 2017. However, the administration roped him again, as the other name proposed reportedly did not find favour with the HC.

Public prosector conducts all criminal cases before the HC and is assisted by a team, ordinarily chosen by him. On the civil side, the UT administration appoints a senior standing counsel, a job assigned to advocate Pankaj Jain these days.