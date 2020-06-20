Sections
Chandigarh admn redesignates HC law officers

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 02:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has redesignated its law officers in Punjab and Haryana high court. The additional government pleaders will now be called additional standing counsels.

An official said that ‘additional pleader’ was “quite an obsolete term” and that was why change had been effected. However, redesignation did not bring any change in the remunerations. “Their remunerations were revised in April. They now get ₹22,000 per case, which will remain unchanged,’ the official added.

There are at least 35 lawyers who will be redesignated. UT’s law officers in high court are headed by a senior standing counsel. These days, the panel is headed by Pankaj Jain.

