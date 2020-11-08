Sections
Chandigarh admn refuses to budge, firecracker ban to stay

Adviser says lives of residents more important than children’s revelry.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 22:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The ban was enforced with immediate effect on November 6. (HT File Photo)

Notwithstanding appeals by traders, the UT administration is unlikely to give a three-hour relaxation for sale and bursting of firecrackers on Diwali.

“I am not in favour of the three-hour relaxation being demanded. The lives and health of senior citizens and patients are far more important than revelry of children,” said UT adviser Manoj Parida.

The administration on November 6 had enforced an immediate ban on the sale and use of firecrackers under the Disaster Management Act until further notice. This had prompted traders’ associations to seek a three-hour relaxation on Diwali. They have also planned to approach the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal on Sunday wrote a letter in this regard to UT administrator VP Singh Badnore.

“The ban, enforced just a week before Diwali, will severely hit the traders, who have already purchased the stock. Worse, it came after the draw of lots to issue 96 permits for the sale of firecrackers in 14 locations,” said Charanjiv Singh, chairman, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, adding that if at all, the administration should have taken a call to this effect at least a month before Diwali. “Authorities should review this decision and give a three-hour exemption, else it will ruin small traders and also dampen the festive spirit,” Singh said.

Backing the traders, Aam Aadmi Party’s Chandigarh convener Prem Garg said, “Punjab has not banned the sale and use of firecrackers and Haryana has also given a two-hour relaxation. The Chandigarh administration should follow suit and allow firecrackers between 8pm and 10pm on Diwali. Let the show go on and allow the public to burn firecrackers only in a symbolic way to avoid pollution.”

