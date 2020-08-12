Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh admn relaxes night curfew for Janmashtami

Chandigarh admn relaxes night curfew for Janmashtami

Allows devotees to visit temples till 1am on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 20:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

On account of Janmashtami celebrations, the UT administration partially relaxed the night curfew till 1am on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday to allow devotees to visit temples.

Currently, the night curfew lasts from 10pm to 5am.

It also made an appeal to people to avoid crowding while offering prayers and strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, sanitising hands and avoiding touching the face, eyes and nose.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jharkhand’s Covid-19 count surges to 19,469
Aug 12, 2020 21:56 IST
SAD-Congress target each other over YAD leader Ravinder Sonu’s killing
Aug 12, 2020 21:53 IST
Active monsoon puts dam storage at 68.9 per cent,
Aug 12, 2020 21:46 IST
Pune gets official sanction for Knowledge Cluster
Aug 12, 2020 21:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.