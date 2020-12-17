Sections
Chandigarh admn seals nine more areas as Covid cases continue to rise

These include parts of Sectors 7, 15, 20, 23, 26, 35-A, 46 and 63, besides Dadumajra Colony.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 21:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

With Chandigarh’s Covid-19 cases inching closer to the 19,000 mark, the UT administration on Thursday declared nine new micro-containment zones.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said the issue of the Covid-19 outbreak was examined by a committee and a considered view emerged that the affected areas be declared as micro-containment zones. These include parts of Sectors 7, 15, 20, 23, 26, 35-A, 46 and 63, besides Dadumajra Colony.

Parida said regular screening and monitoring of these areas will continue. As many as six micro-containment zones were declared on December 11 as well.

