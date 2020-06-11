Chandigarh admn seeks 50% reservation for locals in Diplomate of National Board courses at GMSH-16

Sections
Updated: Jun 11, 2020 00:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has sought 50% reservation for residents of the city in Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

Seats for the course are filled through centralised counselling conducted by the Office of National Board of Examination (NBE), New Delhi, for departments of obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatric, medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, anaesthesia, ENT and pathology.

DNB specialists get their medical postgraduate degrees from the NBE and are principally trained at hospitals which don’t have medical colleges.

If this policy is implemented, it will benefit residents of Chandigarh who fulfil specified criteria and shall be eligible to apply in the future.



The criteria is that the candidate must have studied for a period of five years in the city at any time prior to the last date of submission of application. The candidate should submit a certificate issued by the deputy commissioner to the effect that the candidate or his parents have been residing or have resided in Chandigarh for at least five years.

Children of persons who hold immovable property in the city for a period of five years at any time prior to the last date of the submission of the application will also be eligible.

The property should be in the name of the parents or the candidate himself/herself and the candidate must submit a certificate issued by deputy commissioner-cum-estate officer or tehsildar to this effect.

