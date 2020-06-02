Chandigarh admn sends reminder to Punjab govt for panel of names for SSP post

The Chandigarh administration has sent a reminder to the Punjab government seeking the panel of names (IPS officers) for the post of UT senior superintendent of police (SSP).

The post is reserved for Punjab cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. The term of incumbent SSP Nilambari Jagadale, a 2008 cadre officer, ends in August. Jagadale took over on August 22, 2017.

The panel of names, received from Punjab, and then cleared by UT administrator, will be recommended to the Union home ministry for its approval.

Significantly, the Chandigarh Administration had sent a request for panel for the SSP post more than two months back.