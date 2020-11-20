Chandigarh admn to review relaxations amid rise in Covid-19 cases

Concerned over a second Covid-19 wave in Chandigarh, the UT administration has decided to review major relaxations announced in the past month, including opening of schools.

“Covid cases are rising alarmingly. On Monday (November 23), the administration will decided on the issue of relaxations. The administrator will take a final call,” said UT adviser Manoj Parida.

The administration in the past one month introduced several relaxations to Covid-19 restrictions, latest being opening of Rock Garden, museums and Tagore Theatre.

Earlier, the administration had also allowed opening of schools while colleges and libraries are supposed to open on Monday.

On Friday, the Haryana government shut its schools, which were recently opened, as more than 180 students tested positive for Covid-19. The Himachal Pradesh government had also closed its schools after reopening them.

“Closing of schools, tourist attractions like Rock Garden, public places like Sukhna Lake, and community centres is being considered if the cases continue to rise,” said Parida. However, there are no plans to shut markets or offices, he said.

The adviser also expressed concern over travellers from Delhi testing positive on their arrival to Chandigarh. As many as 10 of 210 incoming passengers sampled at the Inter State Bus Terminal, Sector 17, had tested positive on Thursday.

For better enforcement of Covid norms, the administration might also impose higher penalty for not wearing masks and maintaining social distance, said Parida.

In a worrisome trend, the city has been witnessing a steady rise in cases since the mid of October. From 316 cases in the week from October 16 to 22, the cases within a month have more than doubled with 779 recorded between November 13 and 19.

However, Dr Amandeep Kang, director, UT health department, said even though the cases are rising, it cannot be called a second wave.

“The uptick in infection is expected next week too, due to the population mobility in festivals. Cases being reported are only a third of the numbers seen during the peak in September,” she said.