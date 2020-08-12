Sections
Chandigarh admn to rope in hotels as Covid care centres

The city has 700 active Covid cases and concerns have been raised regarding accommodating critically-ill patients.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 23:24 IST

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As per the Covid contingency plan, the administration will make use of three CITCO hotels — Mountview, Shivalikview and Parkview — besides James Plaza Hotel in Sector 17 and community centres. (HT FILE)

With the city witnessing a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases and hospitals overwhelmed with patients, the UT administration has decided to rope in hotels to double as Covid care centres.

As per the Covid contingency plan, the administration will make use of three CITCO hotels — Mountview, Shivalikview and Parkview — besides James Plaza Hotel in Sector 17 and community centres. These facilities will be utilised to house mild to moderately ill patients. Only those community centres not surrounded by residential areas will be pressed into service.

The city has 700 active Covid cases and concerns have been raised regarding accommodating critically-ill patients.

Stating that there was no shortage of beds, UT adviser Manoj Parida said, “We have a bed capacity of 3,000. Not all patients require to be admitted in a hospital, but those who do will not face any issue.”



“We are also putting into use GMCH-48 and facilities will be expanded in GMSH-16 as well,” said Parida, adding that the administration had also put in a request for procuring more ventilators with the Union ministry of health.

COVID HELPLINE TO BE LAUNCHED

The UT is all set to launch a helpline to facilitate Covid patients in getting admission in hospitals. “In a couple of days, we will be starting the helpline to resolve any issues related to treatment and availability of beds. Any patient who wants any advice, ambulance, or wants to get admitted and doesn’t know where (s)he will get a bed will be assisted within half an hour,” said Parida.

The helpline will be manned by two doctors and other supporting staff of the Chandigarh Housing Board.

KHER TWEETS #HELPMYCITY

City MP Kirron Kher in a tweet on Wednesday tagged PMO, home minister Amit Shah, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Bandore, and BJP president JP Nadda, and said, “#HelpMyCity PGI & other hospitals are under immense pressure. If medical facilities are not allowed in various parts of the city there will be fatalities due to #nobeds. I urge the Administration to take necessary action.”

Reacting to Kher’s tweet, Congress leader Devinder Singh Babla said, “It is very unfortunate that even during these hard times, the MP is nowhere to be seen. These occasional tweets will do no good for the city. Instead, the MP should at least participate in the war room meetings.”

Kher had earlier asked the UT administration to allow new nursing homes to be built on residential plots, but a committee of the advisory council had rejected it last month.

Meanwhile, Parida said they will act on the suggestions of the MP.

