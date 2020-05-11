Chandigarh admn to test all incoming NRIs for Covid

Officials have maintained that around 5,000 NRIs are expected to return to Chandigarh. But the number may vary depending on foreign approvals and Indian government’s capacity to fly them back. (HT photo)

All non-resident Indians (NRIs) returning to Chandigarh from abroad will be tested for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) three days after they have arrived in the city.

“A confirmatory Covid-19 test and a 14-day quarantine in the city’s hotels will be mandatory for the returnees,” said a senior UT official, requesting anonymity.

In the daily review meeting on Monday, Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore directed the health officials to ensure that all foreign returnees are duly tested.

Officials have maintained that around 5,000 NRIs are expected to return to Chandigarh. But the number may vary depending on foreign approvals and Indian government’s capacity to fly them back.

Most of these are expected to come via Delhi, and the rest from Amritsar and Chandigarh international airports.

“Presently, we have not got any list of persons coming. But, on Tuesday and Wednesday, two international flights are arriving in Delhi. We are expecting to get more details about them soon,” said the official.

In March too, around 2,200 NRIs and city residents travelling abroad had returned to the city. Notably the first positive case in the city was that of a foreign-returnee.

CTU BUSES TO BRING BATCHES

Even though two foreign-returned persons have already landed in Delhi, they haven’t been brought back to the city. They have been quarantined in a Delhi hotel.

“Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses will be sent to Delhi for bringing back the foreign-returned persons to the city in batches. Till then they will be quarantined there,” said the official.

Earlier on May 8, the UT administration had decided that all those landing in Delhi will be quarantined there and those landing in Amritsar as well as Chandigarh airports will be isolated in city hotels on payment basis.

But the decision had to reversed after Delhi authorities on May 9 said they can’t keep them there for more than three days.

5 PRIVATE HOTELS SHORTLISTED

Meanwhile, the administration on Monday shortlisted five private hotels for quarantining the persons returning from abroad.

“Hotel Lemon Tree, Industrial Area Phase 1; Hotel Fern Residency, Industrial Area Phase 2; The Piccadilly, Sector 22; Homtel Hotel, Industrial Area, Phase 2; and Hotel Regent, Sector 35; have been shortlisted. Their final confirmation is awaited,” the official said.

Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) hotels - Mountview in Sector 10, and Shivalikview in Sector 17 - have already been declared as quarantine facilities.

Principal secretary, health, Arun Kumar Gupta said necessary arrangements have been done to enlist a panel of hotels for accommodating the foreign-returnees.

Badnore directed the UT officials that since the paying capacity of the returnees will vary, there should be a range of payment option.

Meanwhile, Hotel Mountview premises have been sanitised and the staff has undergone requisite training for handling the guests. Hotel Shivalikview is also all prepared to provide the facility, said the official.