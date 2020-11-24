Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh admn warns employees against taking part in powermen’s strike

Chandigarh admn warns employees against taking part in powermen’s strike

Electricity department staffers are up in arms against its proposed privatisation

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 23:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Government employees participating in the strike called by the UT Powermen Union on Thursday will be liable to disciplinary action, the administration warned on Tuesday.

The powermen have been protesting against the proposed privatisation of the department.

“The Chandigarh administration has always been sympathetic to the genuine demands of electricity employees and there is no cause for any strike. The principle of ‘no work, no pay’ shall be strictly enforced. The employees are, therefore, advised to attend duty,” a press release stated.

In case of any power disruptions, residents can contact complaint centres in their area or the control room (0172-2703242, 0172-2742370, 8054104517) or the citizen facilitation centre (0172-4639999). People have also been requested to report any sabotage of power lines to the police control room (112).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
Nov 25, 2020 00:53 IST
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Nov 24, 2020 20:10 IST
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Nov 25, 2020 00:01 IST
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Nov 24, 2020 15:45 IST

latest news

BJP’s Chandigarh chief lodges complaint against fake Facebook account
Nov 25, 2020 00:58 IST
Bigg Boss 14 day 50: Abhinav fights with Rubina after Kavita-Aly fight
Nov 25, 2020 00:54 IST
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
Nov 25, 2020 00:53 IST
Road mishaps killed 447 people in Mumbai last year
Nov 25, 2020 00:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.