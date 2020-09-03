Chandigarh Bar writes to sessions judge to resume work related to traffic challans

The District Bar Association has submitted a letter to the district and sessions judge requesting them to resume work related to traffic challans in the courts.

The association wrote: “According to MHA guidelines on Unlock 4, most essential services will be made functional. It is requested that work related to traffic challans that were stopped on March 16 be allowed to resume.”

They added that in the last five months, no traffic challan case had been entertained in the courts due to which most of the challan-related payment was pending and “clients are suffering”.

“Most of the advocates of the Bar were earning their livelihood from traffic challans alone, but due to non-disposal of these challans in courts, advocates haven’t earned a single penny in many months. The sessions judge should consider the request and allow the work related to traffic challans and impounded vehicles to be resumed,” the Bar mentioned.