Chandigarh BJP chief announces state executive members

BJP Chandigarh president Arun Sood on Friday announced the appointments of state executive members, special invitee, permanent invitee and ex-officio members, as per the constitution of the party.

People from all the sections of the society have been given representation while making these appointments, Sood said.

The party’s state general secretary, Rambir Bhatti, said that as per the constitution of the party, 25 women and six Scheduled Castes have been given representation in these fresh appointments. Sood has also appointed 15 members as special invitees.

Also, he has appointed seven permanent invitees including local MP Kirron Kher, national executive member Satyapal Jain, national council member Sanjay Tandon, former state presidents Dharampal Gupta, Yashpal Mahajan and Kamla Sharma and national secretary of minority morcha, Khurshid Ahmed.

Notably, Sood had already appointed 29 state office bearers prior to these members.

Sood has included all 20 party councillors, five district presidents, seven morcha presidents, convenors of all cells, departments and projects in state karyakarini.

He said that the first semi-virtual meeting of newly constituted state executive members of the party will be organised from 11 am to 6 pm on August 30.