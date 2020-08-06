Sections
Chandigarh BJP office celebrates laying Ram Temple foundation stone with 3,000 kg ladoos

Party workers also performed a yagya at the city headquarters.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 00:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Residents lighting lamps at Sector 17/18 roundabout to celebrate bhoomi poojan of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/H)

Mayor Raj Bala Malik and senior deputy mayor Ravi Kant Sharma on Wednesday distributed sweets among officers and employees of the municipal corporation commemorating the bhoomi pujan of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

BJP party workers also marked the occasion by performing a yagya and distributing sweets all over the city. BJP’s Sector 33 headquarters Kamalam was also lit.

“After waiting for 500 years, the historic day has finally arrived. The construction of the Ram Temple has begun and the stone laying foundation was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are fortunate enough to witness that,” said Arun Sood, BJP state president.

“As soon as the PM laid the foundation stone at 12.30 pm, 3,000 kilo desi ghee ladoos were prepared at Mansa Devi, Sector-34 gurdwara, Saketri Temple, Sector-20 mosque, Nada Sahib, Sector-18 church and Chandi Temple at Kalka. They were distributed at Snehalaya, old age homes, leprosy houses, divyang school and at other places,” Sood said.



