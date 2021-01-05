Chandigarh BJP rebel mayoral candidate’s nomination rejected

The high-voltage drama on Monday over the Bharatiya Janata Party rebel candidate Chandervati Shukla staking a claim to the mayor’s post ended in an anticlimax on Tuesday with her nomination papers being rejected on “technical grounds”.

After scrutiny of nomination papers of all candidates, returning officer Anil Kumar Garg rejected Shukla’s nomination.

“As per rules, same person cannot propose or second two mayoral candidates. In this case, Congress councillor Satish Kainth was proposer in one nomination paper and seconded another candidate’s name,” said Garg, who is also the MC additional commissioner.

Before seconding Shukla’s name, Kainth had signed as the proposer in Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla’s nomination papers for the mayor’s post. Kainth is also in the fray for the senior deputy mayor’s post.

BJP’s internal rivalries had come out in the open on Monday after it announced outgoing senior deputy mayor Ravi Kant Sharma as its mayor candidate. While Shukla filed nomination papers against him, fellow councillor Bharat Kumar had claimed to have resign from the party in protest.

Criticising the cancellation of Shukla’s nomination, Babla said: “BJP misused the state machinery. By putting pressure on the officials, it got Shukla’s nomination papers rejected. First, the party got the MC wards changed, as per its whims and fancies, and now this. There is no democracy left in the city under BJP.”

In fact, Chandigarh Congress president Pardeep Chhabra had said on Monday that the party would back Shukla and Babla might withdraw his nomination.

Responding to Babla’s allegation, BJP state president Arun Sood said, “The nomination papers have been rejected as per law; BJP has nothing to do with it. In fact, nomination papers of Congress mayoral candidate should have also been cancelled. How can a mayoral candidate propose the name of another mayoral candidate?”

BJP’s troubles far from over

Even as there is no rebel candidate in the fray, BJP’s troubles are far from over, say party insiders.

There are apprehensions of cross-voting against the party nominees, especially for the mayor and deputy mayor posts. It won’t be a first for the party, as in 2019 elections, too, the rebel candidate (Kainth) had managed to get 11 votes due to cross-voting. BJP has 20 members in the House, followed by five of Congress and one of Shiromani Akali Dal. The member of parliament also votes, taking the total to 27.

“The biggest grouse is that the party has rewarded those who earlier backstabbed it. Councillors who supported Kainth’s candidature in 2019 are getting posts now. It is unfair for dedicated workers,” said a BJP councillor, who didn’t want to be named.

“Anger is also brewing among councillors over the party’s decision to elevate Sharma from senior deputy mayor to mayor’s post. Others should have also been given a chance. Though not openly voicing their resentment, some are furious that their opinion taken by state party in-charge Dushyant Gautam was not considered in the final nominations,” said another councillor.

However, Sood claimed all differences within the party have been resolved and it will get all 20 votes. “The victory for BJP candidates is assured. Our councillors will vote in unison for party nominees,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kumar said that he is yet to decide his future course of action. Even Shukla didn’t provide any conclusive comment over her next move.