Chandigarh BJP shares Modi govt’s achievements through virtual rally

BJP city president Arun Sood and party members taking part in a virtual rally to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the party office in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Celebrating the completion of Modi’s government one year in office, the local unit of BJP organised a Virtual Jan Samvad Rally on Sunday to apprise city residents of the government’s achievements.

Party workers pledged to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atam Nirbhar Bharat campaign by using Indian products. Several residents joined the rally through various social media platforms.

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed the virtual rally from Delhi BJP headquarters as the keynote speaker and Chandigarh BJP in-charge Prabhat Jha addressed the workers from Bhopal.

Prasad said the central government under Modi’s leadership had done a lot of work for the public and transformed the nation through historic decisions. These included abrogation of Sections 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, ending triple talaq, amendment in the Citizenship Act and paving a way for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

BJP members taking part in the virtual rally. ( Keshav Singh/HT )

Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood said due to these decisions, 2019 will be known as “Saal Ek Kaam Anek - Badhe Faisle Kam Huye Faasle”.

Sood said during the lockdown, the local BJP distributed 75,000 food packets daily through 52 community kitchens. The party also distributed 11,652 ration kits, 5 lakh face masks and 60,000 sanitisers, donated 588 blood units and also assisted the people of Ladakh by airlifting them to their native place.