Chandigarh can host domestic games comfortably amid pandemic, says UTCA official

Having hosted a number of under-19, under-23 and Ranji Trophy matches successfully last season, the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) is keen on organising games in the upcoming domestic season as well, by making a bio-bubble.

This was stated by UTCA joint secretary Yuvraj Mahajan, who was invited by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) to attend the final of the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL 13) in Dubai on November 10. A meeting in this regard was to be held in Dubai, but was postponed and will now be held post Diwali.

Sharing his experience of meeting BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal, Mahajan said, “BCCI officials successfully organised IPL 13 creating a bio-bubble, and set an example for others. They are very optimistic about the upcoming domestic season and IPL 13 will give them a boost.”

Mahajan thinks Chandigarh is the best bet to provide a bio-bubble for domestic matches as there are more than five grounds here, a lot of hotels and the travelling time is less. “Ganguly was very impressed with Chandigarh’s debut season. He praised and lauded UTCA. We are going to push Chandigarh’s name for hosting domestic matches amid the pandemic. We have the resources and can do it,” said Mahajan.

The domestic season was postponed owing to the outbreak. It was earlier slated to get underway in September, but now the BCCI president has said in an interview that it will be held in January 2021.

A meeting in the runup to the domestic season will be held after Diwali. Chandigarh had received BCCI affiliation last season and several of its men and women teams had also qualified to the Elite group from the Plate group.

Mahajan said he also met officials from the Chhattisgarh Cricket Association, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association and Punjab Cricket Association and all agreed, he added, on organising practice matches in the coming months among their state teams in Chandigarh.