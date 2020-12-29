Sections
Chandigarh: CB Ojha to take over as UT chief engineer on Jan 1

He was elevated to the post against the recommendations of Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, who wanted an extension for the outgoing chief engineer Mukesh Anand

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Going against the recommendations of Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, the UT administration elevated superintendent engineer CB Ojha to the post of the UT chief engineer, on Tuesday.

Kher had written to UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on December 17, recommending three-month extension for the outgoing chief engineer Mukesh Anand, citing his crucial role in the ongoing Tribune flyover project.

Kher’s recommendations were opposed by different employee unions, contending that it would slow down promotions in the engineering department down the line.

Anand will retire on December 31, and Ojha is set to take over the charge on January 1.

