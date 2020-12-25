Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh celebrates low-key Christmas

Chandigarh celebrates low-key Christmas

The Christ the King Cathedral in Sector 19 was decked with lights while people could be seen entering the church in a long queue

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 23:27 IST

By Rajanbir Singh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Devotees offering prayers at the church in Sector 19, Chandigarh, on Friday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)

Residents of the city on Friday celebrated a low-key Christmas amid the pandemic this year as various churches of the city adopted a slew of measures to ensure that people could come pray while maintaining Covid-19 protocol.

The Christ the King Cathedral in Sector 19 was decked with lights while people could be seen entering the church in a long queue. Bishop Ignatius Mascarenhas of the Roman Catholic Church, Simla and Chandigarh Diocese, said, “We conducted a morning service at 8.30am. The same service was also carried out in Hindi at 10am along with a mass.” He added that he had asked many people to pray from home and to celebrate the festival as simply as possible.

At the CNI Church in Sector 18, general secretary Parkash Masih said, the morning service was held online this year, and in the afternoon people came to church just to pray for a few minutes: “Instead of lunch, we prepared sealed portable handouts for people to take home.” The service was performed by Reverend Denzal Peoples.

Midnight mass was also organised in a staggered manner to ensure crowding doesn’t take place. Instead of one midnight mass at the Sector 19 church, three services were held at 5.30pm, 7pm and 9pm on Christmas Eve.



The Tricity Churches Association also organised services throughout the tricity. President Lawrence Malik said all churches said a special prayer for all Covid warriors who had worked throughout the year.

At Jeevan Parivartan Kendra Church in Maloya, pastor Bashir Gill conducted the service and special programmes were organised by children and women there.

Service on New Year

After Christmas, the churches will also be organising special services for New Year’s Eve, but the timing of the services is likely to be changed. As per Bishop Ignatius, there won’t be a midnight service on New Year’s Eve, instead services will be held in a staggered manner on December 31. On January 1, too, two services will be held.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
by Divya Chandrababu
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
by HT Correspondent
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
by Naresh Kamath

latest news

284 new Covid cases in J&K, one fatality
by HT Correspondent
Independents join Apni Party, Omar says one of 2 won DDC polls on NC mandate
by Mir Ehsan
Over 120K people ‘lose’ jobs during Covid-19 pandemic in Gautam Budh Nagar
by HT Correspondent
Segregated waste collection in Chandigarh remains plagued with issues
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.