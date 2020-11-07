Sections
Chandigarh: CGST superintendent arrested for demanding ₹20,000 bribe

The complainant alleged that Sehra demanded Rs 50,000 to settle his tax issue and finalised the deal at Rs 20,000.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 02:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a superintendent, CGST, Range 5, Chandigarh, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 for settling a tax issue.

The accused, identified as Vijay Sehra, works at CGST, Range 5, Division 2, Sector 17, Chandigarh. He was arrested on the complaint of Subhash Chand Dadhwal.

The complainant alleged that in 2004, he had obtained a service tax number for his taxi business from the service branch of Customs and Central Excise, Chandigarh.

As his income was below Rs 10 lakh per annum, he was not liable to pay service tax. In 2013, he surrendered his service tax number and continued to file his income tax returns regularly. Recently, he received a summons, dated October 9, issued by Sehra, directing him to appear at the CGST office on October 19.



There, Dadhwal alleged that Sehra demanded Rs 50,000 to settle his tax issue and finalised the deal at Rs 20,000.

Meanwhile, Dadhwal approached CBI and Sehra was arrested with the bribe money. His arrest was followed by searches at his Panchkula house and Chandigarh office, which led to recovery of some incriminating documents.

Sehra has been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He was produced before a special CBI court in Chandigarh on Friday and remanded to three-day custody.

