Chandigarh clocks 16,000 cases, Panchkula tally reaches 8,000

Chandigarh’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 16,000 mark with 136 people — highest single-day figures in November — testing positive for the virus on Tuesday. The total has reached 16,022. The first case was reported on March 18.

Two deaths were also reported on Tuesday, taking the toll to 252. Those who succumbed have been identified as a 61-year-old man from Dadumajra and a 77-year-old man from Sector 44.

With 160 patients being discharged, the total of those cured has reached 14,744 (92%). As many as 1,026 cases are still active.

In Panchkula, 83 new cases took the count past 8,000 on Tuesday.

Among the fresh cases, 59 surfaced in Panchkula city, and included three health workers.

The total stands at 8,022, of which 442 cases are active. While 7,461 (93%) patients have been cured, 119 have died so far.