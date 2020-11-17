Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh clocks 16,000 cases, Panchkula tally reaches 8,000

Chandigarh clocks 16,000 cases, Panchkula tally reaches 8,000

136 people — highest single-day figures in November — testing positive for the virus in Chandigarh on Tuesday

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 22:37 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 16,000 mark with 136 people — highest single-day figures in November — testing positive for the virus on Tuesday. The total has reached 16,022. The first case was reported on March 18.

Two deaths were also reported on Tuesday, taking the toll to 252. Those who succumbed have been identified as a 61-year-old man from Dadumajra and a 77-year-old man from Sector 44.

With 160 patients being discharged, the total of those cured has reached 14,744 (92%). As many as 1,026 cases are still active.

In Panchkula, 83 new cases took the count past 8,000 on Tuesday.

Among the fresh cases, 59 surfaced in Panchkula city, and included three health workers.

The total stands at 8,022, of which 442 cases are active. While 7,461 (93%) patients have been cured, 119 have died so far.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Nov 17, 2020 23:11 IST
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Nov 17, 2020 22:34 IST
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Nov 17, 2020 21:48 IST
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
Nov 17, 2020 22:21 IST

latest news

BMC clamps restrictions on Chhath Puja in Mumbai, BJP cries foul
Nov 17, 2020 23:48 IST
Modi seeks investment for urban infra projects
Nov 17, 2020 23:47 IST
3 cases of sexual assaults on minors reported in two days in Mumbai
Nov 17, 2020 23:41 IST
Covid-19 in US: States plead for more federal help as virus outbreak worsens
Nov 17, 2020 23:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.