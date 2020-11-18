Chandigarh colleges to reopen for final-year students on November 23

There are 16 colleges under the UT administration, and all are affiliated to Panjab University. (HT FILE)

The higher education department, Chandigarh, has decided to reopen colleges in the city in a phased manner from Monday.

The development comes a day after Panjab University announced that its departments, regional centres and affiliated colleges will continue with online classes, for now. There are 16 colleges under the UT administration, and all are affiliated to Panjab University.

University Grants Commission had earlier this month issued guidelines for colleges and universities across the nation to restart classes, after consultations with state governments.

In the communication issued by the higher education department to heads of colleges on Wednesday, it has been stated that only final-year students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be allowed to join the institutions for academic and placement purposes from November 23.

“Online classes will continue for all batches. We will assess the situation after reopening colleges for final-year students, and take a call on other batches,” said director of higher education Rubinderjit Singh Brar.

Meanwhile, PU dean university instruction RK Singla said: “We will deliberate on the matter.”

The department’s communication states teaching and non-teaching staff will regularly attend office as per timings fixed by the respective institute head. Hostels have been allowed to reopen from December 1, in case necessary.

The colleges have been directed to develop their own standard operating procedures (SOPs) and adopt UGC guidelines issued on November 5 as per their needs and conditions. The institute heads will be responsible to ensure compliance of instructions issued by the ministry of home affairs, UGC and Chandigarh administration.

According to UGC guidelines, universities and colleges have to make adequate arrangements for the safety of students, faculty and staff. Colleges have been asked to go in for a phased opening of campuses with social distancing, masks and other Covid safety protocols in place. Students and staff living in containment zones will not be allowed to enter the campus.