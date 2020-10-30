Chandigarh: Computer instructors awaiting salaries despite relief from tribunal

Even as the Chandigarh Administrative Tribunal (CAT) had directed the UT education department on October 21 to disburse the salaries of 155 computer instructors, who haven’t been paid since June, the instructors are still awaiting their dues.

The tribunal had ordered, “The respondents (education department) are restrained from replacing the applicants by appointing persons on contract through outsourcing. The respondents are also directed to consider the claim of the applicants for release of salary, which they have not yet paid as per the submission made by the learned counsel for the applicants.”

But the teachers, who have also written to the district education officer (DEO) about this, said the department had not followed the tribunal’s directions even after 10 days.

“For so many months during the pandemic, we have survived without any pay and it’s still held up. We hope the department pays our dues soon,” said a junior computer instructor, wishing anonymity.

On the department’s part, UT director of school education Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “The UT finance department has been apprised of the matter, which will be resolved soon.”

Till May 31, these employees had been drawing salaries through the Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC). After the contract was given to a company in June through the Government E-Market (GEM) portal, the contractor had allegedly demanded Rs 12,000 per person from the instructors to pay their salaries. The instructors had also lodged a complaint regarding this with the UT education department and written to the UT administrator.