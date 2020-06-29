Chandigarh Congress protests against fuel hike

Congress supporters protesting against the fuel price hike at the Sector 17 plaza in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Up in arms against the recent fuel hike, Chandigarh Congress staged a protest against the central government in Sector 17 on Monday.

Former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal and local party chief Pardeep Chhabra lashed out at the Narendra Modi government, saying it has “betrayed the trust of people” of India.

Bansal said despite a sharp decrease in crude oil prices, petrol and diesel prices in the country have skyrocketed. “BJP leaders who used to create ruckus during the UPA regime, are now strangely silent and nowhere to be seen because they have no explanation for the rising fuel prices,” he said.

Chhabra said crude oil prices during the UPA rule were almost 60% higher than they are today, but the Modi government is levying so many taxes that the public has to pay exorbitant prices as no benefit is being passed on to them.