Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh consumer disputes redressal commission, forums to hear cases via video conferencing

The commission will hold hearings from 11am to 1pm on all working days

Updated: May 16, 2020 21:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The advocates/parties will be sent the VC link on their mobile phones in advance and all advocates are required to adhere to the dress code as prescribed by the Supreme Court. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Chandigarh state consumer disputes redressal commission and two state consumer disputes redressal forums will start hearing cases via video conferencing (VC) from Monday onwards.

The commission will hold hearings from 11am to 1pm on all working days. From Monday to Wednesday, forum 1 will hold hearings from 1.30pm to 2.30pm while forum 2 will hear cases from 3pm onwards. On Thursday and Friday, the timings of the two forums will be inter-changed.

The litigants can send soft copy of cases or applications by email to the court. The email IDs are scdrcchandigarh19@gmail.com for state commission, registrardf1@gmail.com for district forum 1 and registrardf1@gmail.com for district forum 2.

In case of difficulty, the secretary of the commission can be called at 9988-871-967.



The advocates/parties will be sent the VC link on their mobile phones in advance and all advocates are required to adhere to the dress code as prescribed by the Supreme Court.

Advocate Pankaj Chandgothia said the hearings of all daily listed cases through VC will ease the pendency of cases.

