Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh cop booked for graft gives CBI a slip, again

Chandigarh cop booked for graft gives CBI a slip, again

Former station house officer (SHO) at Manimajra police station, Jaswinder Kaur was booked on June 30 by the CBI for demanding ₹5 lakh bribe from a Manimajra resident Gurdeep Singh in lieu of not registering a cheating case against him.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 00:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, who has been on the run since she was booked in a graft case, once again gave the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths a slip on Thursday.

Former station house officer (SHO) at Manimajra police station, Jaswinder Kaur was booked on June 30 by the CBI for demanding ₹5 lakh bribe from a Manimajra resident Gurdeep Singh in lieu of not registering a cheating case against him. The CBI had arrested conduit Bhagwan Singh while accepting ₹1 lakh as part of the bribe amount on June 29.

The CBI on Thursday received a tip-off regarding her whereabouts, but she managed to flee. Her mobile phone was switched off after the CBI had summoned her on June 30.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Researchers identify 33 molecules that can target 1 Covid-19 protein
Jul 03, 2020 01:03 IST
Pandemic teaches a tragic lesson in migration
Jul 03, 2020 01:03 IST
Day 1 of complete lockdown gets good response in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli
Jul 03, 2020 00:59 IST
Classes to be discontinued if fee is not paid: VIBGYOR Schools to parents
Jul 03, 2020 00:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.