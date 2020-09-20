Sections
Chandigarh cop booked for misbehaving with elderly woman neighbour

Under the influence of alcohol, he allegedly took off his clothes and passed lewd remarks

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 00:30 IST

By HT Correspondent,

An inspector working with the police control room has been booked for allegedly harassing his 60-year-old woman neighbour in Sector 47.

The Chandigarh Police inspector, identified as Gurnam Singh, allegedly under the influence of alcohol took off his clothes and passed lewd remarks and also damaged the wires of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed outside the complainant’s house on August 31.

The woman stays with her 67-year-old husband, a retired army subedar. In her complaint to the senior superintendent’s office, she stated that as the couple live alone, they had installed CCTV cameras outside their house for safety.

She alleged inspector Gurnam Singh routinely steals electricity from their meter using a “kundi” connection, and it was captured by the CCTV cameras.

This is said to have infuriated the cop, who even threatened the elderly woman, stating that she could not bring any harm to him, it was stated in the complainant.

After taking legal opinion, the department registered a case against the inspector under Sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word gesture or act intended to insult modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 31 police station.

