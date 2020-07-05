Sections
Chandigarh couple spends the night outside as property-hungry son locks them out

Didn’t want parents to live in the house after they transferred the 7-marla property to his name, say police.

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Wanting the entire three-storey house all to himself, a man allegedly forced his parents out in Sector 35 on Saturday night.

Unable to go anywhere else, the couple, Jaspal Singh and Tarlochan Kaur, who are in their 60s and 50s, respectively, spent the night in the rain, police said.

Jaspal, who retired from a superintendent position in the Punjab government, said he had transferred the 7-marla house in the name of his elder son, Manpreet Singh, who works in the merchant navy and lives on the first floor with his wife, Varinderpreet Kaur.

“Manpreet now wants the house all to himself, and hence, assaulted his parents and forced them out,” said a police official, privy to the matter.



Neighbours told the police the couple spent the day outside even on Sunday and were comforted and fed by neighbours.

Jaspal alleged Manpreet’s father-in-law Anoop Singh and mother-in-law Narinder Kaur had incited his son.

On the father’s complaint, police have booked Manpreet and his in-laws under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 36 police station. No arrests have been made so far.

