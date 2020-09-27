Chandigarh court directs private university to release former professor’s salary

The psychology professor alleged the university did not pay her salary from March to June 2018, amounting to ₹75,600, and the security amount of ₹10,800. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Stating that the salary and security amount of an assistant professor had been “illegally withheld”, an additional district and sessions court has directed a private university to release her salary amounting to ₹86,000.

Twinkle Manhas of Sector 21D, Chandigarh, said that on January 22, 2018, she had joined as an assistant professor in psychology at the University School of Social Sciences, at a consolidated salary of ₹21,600 per month. She was again hired for one more semester up to December 31, 2018.

Manhas alleged that the university did not pay her salary from March to June 2018, amounting to ₹75,600, and the security amount of ₹10,800.

As defendants (university and senior administrative officers) did not appear, case proceeded ex-parte. And on February 3, 2020, the civil suit was dismissed by the trial court after which she appealed.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Rajesh Sharma observed: “There is no reason as to why oral and documentary evidence produced by a plaintiff must not be relied and acted upon. So there was no reason for the trial court to decline relief of recovery along with interest being arrears of salary and security amount lying with the defendants, which has been illegally withheld by them.”

The court accepted the appeal, thus setting aside the trial court’s order.

The varsity and the administration have been ordered to pay Manhas ₹86,400 at 6% interest per annum from the date of filing the suit till its realisation.