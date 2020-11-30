Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Cricket Academy win Panna Lal Memorial (U-21) Tournament

Chandigarh Cricket Academy win Panna Lal Memorial (U-21) Tournament

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 23:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Cricket Academy winning team with the trophy. (HT Photo)

Riding high on Aayush Sikka’s blistering unbeaten knock of 69 runs, the Chandigarh Cricket Academy beat Champions Cricket Academy (Green) by six wickets in the final of the second edition of the Late Shri Panna Lal Memorial Under-21 Cricket Tournament organised at the Indus Valley Cricket Academy at Dera Bassi on Monday.

Batting first, Champions Cricket Academy (Green), Kharar, put up a total of 202 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 40 overs.Batsman Sukhman Singh had the highest score of 60, followed by Sahil Kumar with 25 and Kalish Thakur with 22 runs.

For the Chandigarh team, Anmoldeep Singh took three wickets. He was assisted well by Luvpreet Saini (2 for 29), Anurag Sharma (1 for 41) and Nehal Pajni (1 for 25).

In reply, Chandigarh Cricket Academy achieved the target in 35.5 overs for the loss of four wickets, with Sikka playing a stunning unbeaten innings of 69. Naman Bansal with 36 runs, Arjun Azad with 34 and Nehal Pajni with 32 runs also contributed to the chase.

While Sikka was named man of the match, Bansal and Saini were named best batsman and best bowler of the tournament, respectively.

Former Ranji Trophy cricketer Sanjay Dhull, coaches Girish Bhanot and Nagesh Gupta gave away the prizes to the winners and the runners-up.

