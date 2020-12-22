Sections
Chandigarh cricket association announces probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

They are attending a week-long camp at the Sector-16 stadium under coach VRV Singh

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 23:47 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The UT Cricket Association has announced probables who are attending a week-long camp at the Sector-16 stadium in Chandigarh under coach VRV Singh ahead of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, which starts January 20. Meanwhile, Shresth Nirmohi and Raman Bishnoi, who had tested positive for Covid-19, will undergo a test again on December 26.

A total of 37 players are participating in the camp, whose names are as follows: Aman Bharti, Anirudh Kanwar, Amit Parashar, Ankit Kaushik, Arpit Singh, Bhagmender Lather, Bipul Sharma, Gaurav Gambhir, Gaurav Puri, Gurinder Singh, Jaskarandeep Singh, Jaskaran Sohi, Karanvir Singh, Kunal Mahajan, Manan Vohra, Mandeep Singh, Ronit Dhawan. , Sarul Kanwar, Uday Kaul, Ayush Sikka, Amrit Lal Lubana, Harshit, Jagjit Singh Sandhu, Mohammad Arslan Khan, Nippun Pandita, Taranpreet Singh, Shivang Saini, Jagmeet Singh, Pardeep Yadav, Arjun Azad, Chiragveer Singh Dhindsa, Rajangad Bawa, Shahbaz Singh, Surya Narayan Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Sanyam Saini and Amit Kumar Shukla.

