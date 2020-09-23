Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh dentist booked for cheating Kenyan woman

Chandigarh dentist booked for cheating Kenyan woman

A Chandigarh-based dentist has been booked for allegedly cheating a Kenyan woman by providing her ‘substandard’ dental implants. Enid Nayabundi, 52, of Nairobi has...

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A Chandigarh-based dentist has been booked for allegedly cheating a Kenyan woman by providing her ‘substandard’ dental implants.

Enid Nayabundi, 52, of Nairobi has accused Dr Mohit Dhawan of Avance Dental Care at Sector 21 of cheating her when she came to India for dental implants between December 12 and 15, 2017, and again from May 14 to 27, 2018.

She alleged that Dr Dhawan told her that she would get soft dentures, but will have to wait for the second part of the procedure. By the time of her departure, she was told that her implants were not ready yet and they would be delivered to her in a few days. Enid finally received a set of dentures via courier on March 14, 2018, but found them to be of ‘poor quality’ which would not even fit on her gums. She said during her second visit, she had to wait for long before her crowns were installed at the last minute and as she was due to leave for the airport, the job was done in a hurried manner.

On July 7, 2018, she said she visited her dentist in Nairobi for assessment, who detected some faults in the work done.

Acting on her complaint, police registered a case under sections 419 and 420 of IPC against Dr Dhawan.

The dentist, meanwhile, has denied the allegations and claimed that he was being falsely implicated. “Sinister attempts to tarnish the persona and reputation are being made with not an iota of evidence,” he claimed, adding that “senior IPS officers, police and administrative authorities were pursuing a vendetta against him”. He said the patient was not in India on the days she claimed that she had visited the country to get implants.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Sep 22, 2020 22:46 IST
India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to LAC frontline
Sep 22, 2020 21:37 IST
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Sep 22, 2020 21:58 IST
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Sep 22, 2020 20:59 IST

latest news

Panjab University allows appointment of additional staff for online final-semester exams
Sep 22, 2020 23:57 IST
Kharar liquor vend cashier robbed of Rs 15 lakh in broad daylight
Sep 22, 2020 23:59 IST
Film City to come up over 1,000 acres in Greater Noida, Adityanath shares blueprint with filmmakers
Sep 22, 2020 23:55 IST
Attack on ADC’s convoy: Haryana women commission seeks report from Ambala SP
Sep 22, 2020 23:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.