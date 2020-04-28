Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh DGP orders daily screening of all cops as Covid cases surge

Chandigarh DGP orders daily screening of all cops as Covid cases surge

Till now, the lower rung officials with longer duty hours working at checkpoints were being screened, but fresh orders include checking of senior superintendents, superintendents, deputy superintendents, station house officers and sub-inspectors as well

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 22:25 IST

By Shub Karman Dhaliwal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The orders come in the backdrop of a surge in Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh and after multiple front-line warriors including doctors, nurses and ward attendants have begun testing positive for the coronavirus. (HT FILE)

The director general of police (DGP), Sanjay Baniwal, on Tuesday ordered the screening of the entire police force on a daily basis and also directed officials to maintain records of the same.

The orders come in the backdrop of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the city and after multiple front-line warriors including doctors, nurses and ward attendants have begun testing positive for the coronavirus.

“Our motto for Covid-19 is ‘Mehfooz raho, mehfooz rakho’. Since the force is exposing itself, it has become absolutely necessary to get them screened on a daily basis. Anyone with even the slightest of suspicion will be tested immediately to avoid spread. The police officials will be checked even when on duty,” said Baniwal.

Police are working round the clock and in areas most affected by the virus, he said, adding, “The risk of getting infected is quite high and we can’t afford to get the health of our frontline heroes compromised.”



Till now, the lower rung officials with longer duty hours working at checkpoints were being screened, but fresh orders include checking of senior superintendents (SSPs), superintendents (SPs), deputy superintendents (DSPs), station house officers (SHOs) and sub-inspectors as well. At present more than 4,000 police men and women from all units are deployed to enforce curfew orders and maintain law and order.

ALL UNIT IN-CHARGES TO CHECK FOR SYMPTOMS

The orders instruct all unit in-charges to ask questions to the men and women working with them, related to basic symptoms like cough, difficulty in breathing, if a family member has flu-like symptoms, did he/she come in contact with a Covid-19 positive case in the last 15 days, diarrhoea, loss of taste and smell.

SSP CLEARS AIR OVER HER SELF-ISOLATION

SSP Nilambari Jagadale came under scrutiny after her picture along with a person who tested positive for Covid-19 at Bapu Dham went viral on social media. Jagadale stated that even though she didn’t come in direct contact with the person while distributing langar in the area, on Tuesday she contacted the health department to get herself examined. “According to health officials, I don’t require to go under quarantine or self-isolation because I didn’t come in close or direct contact with the concerned person. And as per the guidelines framed by the Union health ministry, I don’t need to be quarantined,” she stated.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Amid lockdown, prices of pulses and oil go up while vegetables cost cheaper: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:16 IST
Janhvi and Arjun share pics of time spent at home amid lockdown
Apr 29, 2020 11:11 IST
‘He had more talent’: Kapil Dev says Sachin ‘should have done even better’
Apr 29, 2020 11:15 IST
Varanasi shut down today as Covid-19 cases rise in UP town
Apr 29, 2020 11:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.