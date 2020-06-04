Sections
Chandigarh distillery fined ₹10 lakh for violating excise policy

Chandigarh distillery fined ₹10 lakh for violating excise policy

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The UT excise and taxation department on Wednesday slapped a fine of ₹10 lakh on a local distillery for violating the norms of the excise policy.

The department on May 25 had conducted an inspection at NV Distilleries and Breweries in Industrial Area, Phase 1, and had issued a show-cause notice to the owner after 65 boxes of Crazy Romeo whiskey without holograms were found.

A day before that, the police had seized 440 boxes of the same brand of liquor hidden in a milk tanker. Tanker driver had told the police the liquor was being supplied to Gujarat. Inspection had revealed that the brand ‘Crazy Romeo’ made by NV distilleries was meant for sale in Chandigarh only.

Additional excise and taxation commissioner Rakesh Kumar Popli said, “The penalty was imposed on NV Distilleries and Breweries of Industrial Area, Phase 1, after hearing their reply to the show-cause notice.”



