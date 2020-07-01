Chandigarh education department likely to cancel reappear exams for classes 9, 11

In a fresh turn of events, the UT education department may cancel compartment examinations for classes 9 and 11 in which over a thousand students are supposed to sit.

During the lockdown, the department in April had released term-end results for classes 9 and 11 digitally, after which students were supposed to appear in compartment examinations in May. However, since the lockdown was extended, the exams were postponed and the final date sheet was never released.

Harbir Anand, district education officer, UT, said, “We have moved the file. The government of India has already said that schools cannot re-open till July 31. CBSE, too, has cancelled the board exams. Even the Supreme Court has heard the matter, so what can we do. Formal orders are yet to be received.”

Anand further said, “Most probably we will test the students based on their previous assessments. The students cannot be let to fail simply because we are not able to hold exams. Our efforts are concentrated on promoting the students given the current situation and keeping legality in mind.”

In Class 11 of 14,000 students who appeared in the term-end examination, 560 got compartments, whereas in Class 9, 4,100 of 12,000 students have to reappear.

This when the students were also awarded 30 grace marks. In 2019, 55% students passed the Class 9 examinations, whereas this year, the figure is 72.2%. For Class 11, 70.5% passed last year, while this year, 95.15% did.

Government schools in Chandigarh had registered a 20% rise in the number of students who have cleared examinations for classes 9 and 11 compared to last year.