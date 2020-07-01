Chandigarh education department mulls fee waiver for students of Classes 9 and 10 of govt schools

The Chandigarh education department plans to waive off fees for around 25,000 students of Classes 9 and 10 of government schools who have been affected due to economic slowdown amid the Covid-19 outbreak. The decision was taken to curtail dropout rates post-lockdown.

Of the 114 government schools, there are over 70 government high schools and senior secondary schools in Chandigarh. As per estimates, the overall cost of the waiver would come to around ₹4 to ₹5 crore.

As per sources, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore will take the final call on the proposal. The developments were confirmed by UT director of school education, Rubinderjit Singh Brar, who said the file awaits approval from the competent authority.

No fee waiver for Classes 11 and 12

However, it is to be noted that only fees of Classes 9 and 10 are being considered for waiver, whereas students of Class 11 and 12 will have to pay fees.

Only students up till Class 8 do not have to pay fees as mandated under the Right to Education Act, 2009, which makes it the responsibility of the state to provide compulsory and free education for students till the age of 16.

Alka Mehta, district education officer, said, “We have noticed a high dropout rate after students have go from Class 8 to 9, as they have to pay fees. However, that is not the case in Class 11 where many students of private school also take admission in government schools.”

Students are charged fees under various heads, also called funds. A senior official of UT education department said they are considering whether they should waive off fees completely or of certain funds. Even partial waive off will cost the department between ₹2 to ₹3 crore.