Chandigarh education dept asks parents for feedback on reopening of schools

This comes after the ministry of human resource development (MHRD) directed states to get feedback from parents on when they want schools to reopen and what changes they expect to be implemented

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:37 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Chandigarh school education department has directed schools to seek feedback from parents of students by July 30 on reopening of schools.

District education officer, Harbir Anand, said, “Opinion of parents is necessary to reopen schools. We have directed schools to get feedback from parents which we will analyse and send a report to MHRD.”

In the communication sent to heads of schools, the education department has sought feedback from parents on the likely period they will be comfortable with for reopening of schools, with August, September and October as options.



Parents have also been asked their expectations when they reopen and they can also give their feedback on other aspects related to the matter.

As per ministry of home affair’s guidelines of Unlock 2.0, schools are closed till July 31.

Schools in Chandigarh have been closed since the lockdown began in March. As per government directives, staffers have been allowed to work from home now. However, few staffers are allowed to attend offices in case of urgency.

“We are waiting for government directives on when schools will be allowed to open till we take further steps,” the DEO said.

