Chandigarh education dept planning to call teachers to school from June 15

In a bid to streamline online education in Chandigarh’s government schools, the UT education department is making plans to call teachers to schools from June 15, director of school education Rubinderjit Singh Brar confirmed.

Earlier, while making online classes mandatory for students of Classes 6 to 8, the education department had decided that instead of teaching three subjects per day, only one online class will be taken.

“As we are facing strategic and technical issues with respect to implementation of online classes, we are planning to call teachers to schools so they can create online content from here,” an official privy to developments said.

Brar also said that teachers will create a database of students who have access to online education and also take note of those who don’t.

“Right now, we don’t have clear data on how many students can access classes online. It varies from day- to-day and subject to subject,” he added.

“After teachers come to school, they will track the data and also prepare plans for phase-wise reopening of the schools,” Brar said.

However, he added that the final decision will be taken by senior officials and depend on government of India’s notification on reopening of schools.

As per sources, not more than 25 % of teachers will be called to school and principal of each school will be authorised to prepare a roster.