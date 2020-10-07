Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh employees’ housing scheme: Urban planning dept raises further queries

Chandigarh employees’ housing scheme: Urban planning dept raises further queries

CHB, through a consultant, has designed two options: a seven-storey and a 10-storey apartment project.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The meeting between Chandigarh Housing Board and the UT urban planning department held on Wednesday remained inclusive as the latter raised further queries on the proposed twin design options for the government employee housing scheme.

CHB, through a consultant, has designed two options, a seven-storey and a 10-storey apartment project. The aim is to lower the cost of the project so that it comes more affordable for the employees.

“Once the planning department gives it nod, we will be submitting the price assessment. Earlier it had raised certain objections to designs, particularly the towers being higher than what is general allowed in the city. On Wednesday, the planning department officials sought more clarifications, and we will be responding to them within a couple of days,” said a senior CHB official, who did not wish to be named.

CHB was to build around 4,000 flats for government employees in Sectors 52, 53 and 56 as part of a scheme launched in 2008. The delay in construction has led to a sharp rise in prices of flats, which has been strongly opposed by employees.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

J-K BJP chief snubs LG, says no rehab policy for terrorists
Oct 07, 2020 20:13 IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Tripathi anchors KKR against Dhoni & Co.
Oct 07, 2020 20:11 IST
Arvind Kejriwal announces further relaxations for weekly markets, cinemas to reopen from October 15
Oct 07, 2020 20:06 IST
India, Japan finalise key cyber-security deal to boost cooperation on 5G, AI
Oct 07, 2020 19:18 IST

latest news

Ricky Ponting names ‘one of the best T20 bowlers of the world’
Oct 07, 2020 20:14 IST
Congress demands FIR against Banjar MLA for ‘hiding’ Covid-19 positive status
Oct 07, 2020 20:12 IST
Misappropriation of saroops: Probe report finds CA, former SGPC chief secy delinquent
Oct 07, 2020 20:11 IST
CPI(M) urges Himachal government to form task force to deal with Covid
Oct 07, 2020 20:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.