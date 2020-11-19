Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh feels the chill as maximum temperature drops to 22°C in season’s lowest

Chandigarh feels the chill as maximum temperature drops to 22°C in season’s lowest

The minimum temperature also decreased slightly from 11.7°C on Wednesday to 11.2°C on Thursday.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 20:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The city’s maximum temperature decreased to 22.5°C on Thursday, 4 notches below normal and the lowest this season.

“Due to partly cloudy weather on Thursday, the day temperature went down from 24.1°C on Thursday to 22.5°C on Friday. It may rise by 1 to 2 degrees in the next few days. However, as the end of November is approaching, both the maximum and minimum temperatures will drop further,” said an official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature also decreased slightly from 11.7°C on Wednesday to 11.2°C on Thursday. As per IMD, Delhi, due to a low pressure area forming over the Arabian Sea, the night temperature in the region may decrease by two to four degrees in the next three days.

Due to relatively higher humidity, fog and mist are also likely, especially in the open areas in the morning and evening.

Through the weekend, the day and night temperatures are likely to remain around 23°C and 11°C, respectively.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
Nov 19, 2020 21:09 IST
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Nov 19, 2020 21:17 IST
Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Nov 19, 2020 18:37 IST
Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital
Nov 19, 2020 20:29 IST

latest news

70-year-old woman raped and killed in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district
Nov 19, 2020 21:25 IST
Labourer killed in freak elevator mishap in Mohali, employer booked
Nov 19, 2020 21:23 IST
HP to receive fresh snowfall from November 22
Nov 19, 2020 21:22 IST
CPI(M) slams HP govt for failure to control Covid-19 spread
Nov 19, 2020 21:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.