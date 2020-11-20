Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh feels the chill as mercury drops below 10°C

Chandigarh feels the chill as mercury drops below 10°C

In the next three days, maximum temperature is expected to remain between 21 and 22 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 9 and 11 degrees

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 23:20 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Following snowfall in Himachal Pradesh earlier this week, minimum temperature in Chandigarh dropped below 10°C, for first time this season, in early hours of Friday.

It was recorded at 9.7°C as compared to 11.2°C the previous day. However, maximum temperature went a notch up from 22.5°C to 23.5°C.

“Winds coming down from the hills are cooling the region, which is normal during this time of the year. However, due to cloudy weather expected in the city over the weekend, it is possible that minimum temperature will go above 10°C again,” said the weatherman.

Meanwhile, after staying at good (0-50) and satisfactory (50-100) level due to rains earlier this week, the Air Quality Index (AQI) went into the moderate level (100-200) once again on Friday.

It was recorded between 100 and 110 throughout the day at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station in Sector 25. The weatherman attributed it to the inversion of temperature, adding that the air quality is likely to worsen, with AQI entering the poor bracket (200-300), as the temperature falls.

In the next three days, maximum temperature is expected to remain between 21 and 22 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 9 and 11 degrees.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

HTLS 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hopes 3rd wave may recede if trend holds
Nov 21, 2020 01:16 IST
Congress’ new internal panels include old guard
Nov 21, 2020 01:16 IST
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
Nov 20, 2020 22:10 IST
No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
Nov 20, 2020 22:48 IST

latest news

Congress’ new internal panels include old guard
Nov 21, 2020 01:16 IST
Georgia corrects news release, says election certification due later on Friday
Nov 21, 2020 01:13 IST
V-C’s failure to act on anomalies during predecessor’s tenure led to mess at Punjabi University
Nov 21, 2020 01:12 IST
HTLS 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hopes 3rd wave may recede if trend holds
Nov 21, 2020 01:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.